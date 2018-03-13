Spain's Inflation Accelerates As Estimated

Spain’s consumer price inflation accelerated, as initially estimated, in February, final data from the statistical office INE showed Tuesday.

Consumer prices climbed 1.1 percent year-on-year in February, faster than the 0.6 percent rise seen a month ago. The rate came in line with the estimate published on February 27.

At the same time, inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, increased to 1.2 percent, as estimated, from 0.7 percent a month ago.

Month-on-month, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent, in contrast to January’s 1.1 percent decrease. Likewise, the HICP gained 0.1 percent in February. Both consumer and harmonized price indices matched the preliminary estimate.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com