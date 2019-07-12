Spain's Inflation Eases As Estimated In June

Spain’s inflation eased as initially estimated in June to the lowest since late 2016, final data from the statistical office INE showed Friday.

Consumer price inflation halved to 0.4 percent from 0.8 percent in May. This was in line with the flash estimate and the lowest since September 2016, when the rate was 0.2 percent.

Meanwhile, underlying inflation rose slightly to 0.9 percent from 0.7 percent a month ago.

Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, slowed to 0.6 percent, as estimated, from 0.9 percent in May.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices and harmonized prices fell 0.1 percent each. Both figures matched preliminary estimate published on June 27.

