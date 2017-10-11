Spain’s Inflation Rises As Estimated In September

Spain’s inflation accelerated for the second straight month, as initially estimated, in September, final data from statistical office INE showed Wednesday.

Consumer price inflation rose to 1.8 percent in September from 1.6 percent in August. This was the highest inflation in four months and matched flash estimate published on September 28.

EU harmonized inflation slowed to 1.8 percent in September from 2 percent in the previous month. The annual rate was revised down from 1.9 percent.

Month-on-month, consumer prices gained 0.2 percent and the harmonized index of consumer prices climbed 0.6 percent. Both CPI and HICP monthly rates came in line with preliminary estimate.

Further, data showed that core inflation held steady at 1.2 percent in September.

