Spain's Manufacturing Sector Growth Accelerates

Growth picked up in the Spanish manufacturing sector in September amid improved client demand, data from IHS Markit showed Monday.

The survey showed that increase in client demand reversed the recent trend of weaker improvements in business conditions.

New orders, output and employment all rose at sharper rates in September. The rate of input price inflation quickened to the fastest since April, which has led to a pick-up in output charges, data showed.

