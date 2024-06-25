Spain’s Producer Price Index (PPI) exhibited a slight recovery as the latest data for June 2024 shows a year-over-year change of -4.6%, up from the previous month’s -6.6%. The data, updated on 25 June 2024, illustrates that although the index remains in negative territory, the downward trend is less pronounced compared to the preceding month.The Producer Price Index is a crucial economic indicator that measures the average changes in selling prices received by domestic producers for their output. The slight improvement suggests a deceleration in the rate of decline, which could be seen as a positive signal for the Spanish manufacturing sector and the broader economy.Economists and market analysts will likely monitor this trend closely to gauge whether this marks the beginning of a more substantial recovery or merely a short-term fluctuation. With global economic conditions in a state of flux, Spain’s PPI figures provide a critical glimpse into domestic pricing pressures faced by producers, which could eventually translate into broader economic trends.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com