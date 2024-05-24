Madrid, May 24, 2024 — Spain’s Producer Price Index (PPI) has continued its downward trajectory, albeit at a reduced rate, reaching -6.6% year-over-year for May 2024. This follows a deeper drop of -8.2% recorded in March 2024. Despite the persistent decline, the latest figures indicate a slowing pace of contraction in factory gate prices across the country.The PPI, a critical indicator of inflation at the wholesale level, compares the change in prices that domestic producers receive for their output across a specific period. The previous indicator was calculated by comparing March 2024 prices to those in March 2023. The current indicator reflects the price changes from May 2023 to May 2024, showcasing some stabilization in the country’s pricing environment.Economists suggest that this deceleration in the negative PPI trend might stem from various economic adjustments and a balancing in supply and demand dynamics within Spain’s production sectors. However, despite the current -6.6% figure still indicating deflationary pressure, analysts view the easing in rate of decline as a potential sign of gradual market recovery. The upcoming months will be closely monitored to assess whether this trend holds steady or shifts more significantly.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com