Spain's Producer Price Inflation Rises Slightly

Spain’s producer price inflation rose slightly in September, the statistical office INE showed Wednesday.

Producer prices rose 3.4 percent year-on-year in September, slightly faster than the 3.3 percent increase seen in August.

Excluding energy, producer price inflation increased to 2.4 percent from 2.1 percent in the previous month.

Among components, energy showed the biggest annual growth of 6 percent. Intermediate goods prices increased 3.5 percent and prices of consumer goods advanced 2 percent. Capital goods prices gained only 0.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices climbed 0.5 percent, reversing a 0.1 percent drop in August. This was the first increase in four months.

