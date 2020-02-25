Spain’s Producer Prices Fall At Slower Pace

Spain’s producer prices declined at a slower pace in January, data from the statistical office INE revealed Tuesday.

Producer prices were down 0.8 percent year-on-year in January, slower than the 1.8 percent decrease logged in December. This was the slowest decline since July 2019.

Meanwhile, excluding energy, producer price increased at a faster pace of 0.6 percent after rising 0.3 percent in December. This was the second consecutive rise in prices.

On a monthly basis, producer prices increased for the first time in three months in January. Producer prices advanced 1.1 percent, reversing a 0.4 percent drop in December.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com