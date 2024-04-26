Spain’s unemployment rate has increased to 12.29% in the first quarter of 2024, up from 11.80% in the previous quarter. The latest data, updated on April 26, 2024, shows a concerning trend as the country grapples with job market challenges. This uptick reflects the ongoing impact of economic conditions on the labor force in Spain.The rise in unemployment underscores the need for targeted interventions and policies to address the job market’s volatility and support those seeking employment. As Spain works towards economic recovery, policymakers and stakeholders will need to closely monitor the unemployment rate and implement measures to stimulate job creation and ensure sustainable growth. The coming months will be crucial in determining the pace of recovery for Spain’s economy and its labor market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com