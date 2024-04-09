Spain’s latest 12-Month Letras auction showcased a decrease in interest rates as the indicator dropped to 3.423%, down from the previous rate of 3.508%. This adjustment in the rates indicates a shift in investor sentiment or market conditions. The auction, which took place on 9th April 2024, provides insights into Spain’s borrowing costs and reflects the confidence of investors in the country’s economic stability. As the data was recently updated, market analysts are closely monitoring these developments to gauge the overall economic outlook for Spain in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com