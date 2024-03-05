Investors are keeping a close eye on Spain’s latest 12-Month Letras Auction as the current indicator has risen to 3.508%, up from the previous rate of 3.342%. This uptick indicates a higher yield for these short-term Spanish government bonds. The data was last updated on 05 March 2024, showcasing the most recent developments in Spain’s financial markets. As global economic conditions continue to fluctuate, events like these auctions provide valuable insights into investor sentiment and the country’s borrowing costs. It will be interesting to see how this increase in yield impacts Spain’s economic outlook in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com