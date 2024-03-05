In the most recent Spanish 6-Month Letras Auction, the yield has seen an increase to 3.702%, up from the previous indicator of 3.653%. The auction, which took place recently with the exact date unspecified, revealed this uptick in yields for the short-term Spanish government debt securities. Investors closely monitor these auctions as they provide insights into the country’s borrowing costs and overall economic conditions. The data was updated on 05 March 2024, shedding light on the current state of Spain’s financial markets and the sentiment towards its sovereign debt.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com