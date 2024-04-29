In April 2024, Spain’s business confidence showed a slight improvement from the previous month. The latest data update on April 29, 2024, revealed that the business confidence indicator rose to -3.9 from a previous level of -4.7. While still in negative territory, the upward tick in confidence suggests a more optimistic outlook among businesses in Spain. This incremental improvement could indicate a potential rebound in the country’s economic activity as entrepreneurs become more hopeful about future prospects. The uptick in business confidence will be closely monitored by economists and investors as Spain seeks to recover and strengthen its economy in the post-pandemic era.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com