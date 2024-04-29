In the latest economic update from Spain, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April 2024 has shown a slight decrease, coming in at 0.7%. This figure, reported on April 29, 2024, marks a decrease from the previous month’s rate of 0.8% in March 2024. The CPI is a key indicator of inflation and the cost of living, with lower numbers indicating a decrease in price levels for consumers.The comparison for the Spanish CPI is carried out on a month-over-month basis. The recent data shows a marginal decline in prices from the previous month, reflecting a subtle shift in the country’s economic landscape. Analysts will be watching closely to see how this trend evolves in the coming months and its potential impact on the broader economy. With inflation being a critical factor in economic decision-making, the Spanish CPI figures offer valuable insights into the current state of the country’s financial health.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com