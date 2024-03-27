Spain’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) experienced a notable increase in March 2024, reaching 0.8%, compared to the previous month’s figure of 0.4% in February 2024. This data was recently updated on 27th March 2024 and is based on a month-over-month comparison. The rise in CPI indicates a potential increase in the cost of living for Spanish consumers, which could have implications for the country’s economic landscape. As inflation impacts various sectors such as purchasing power and interest rates, analysts will closely monitor these developments to assess their broader effects on the economy. With the latest CPI figures surpassing the previous month’s growth, Spain’s inflation trend is signaling a changing economic environment for the months ahead.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com