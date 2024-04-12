The latest data from Spain reveals that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) surged to 3.2% in March 2024, up from the previous indicator of 2.8% in the same month last year. This Year-over-Year comparison indicates a significant uptick in inflation, reflecting the growing costs of goods and services for Spanish consumers.The update, released on 12th April 2024, highlights the ongoing trend of rising prices in the Spanish economy. With inflation hitting a new high, policymakers and analysts will closely monitor the situation to assess its impact on households, businesses, and overall economic stability. The increase in CPI could have implications for monetary policy decisions and consumer spending patterns in the months ahead, shaping the trajectory of Spain’s economic recovery.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com