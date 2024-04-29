The latest data on the Spanish Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April 2024 has been released, showing a slight increase from the previous month. The current indicator has surged to 3.3%, indicating a rise in the cost of goods and services compared to the same period a year ago. In March 2024, the CPI was at 3.2%, showcasing a slight upward trend in consumer prices in Spain.The year-over-year comparison reveals a steady increase in the CPI, reflecting the ongoing inflationary pressure in the Spanish economy. The updated data, issued on 29 April 2024, suggests that consumers may continue to face higher prices for essential items as the year progresses. This rise in the CPI could have implications for monetary policy decisions and consumer spending trends in Spain moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com