In the latest economic update from Spain, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of March 2024 has shown a significant increase, reaching 0.8%. This marks a notable jump from the previous indicator of 0.4% in March. The data was recently updated on 12 April 2024, indicating a clear shift in inflation levels within the Spanish economy.The comparison, which is based on a month-over-month analysis, highlights the accelerated pace at which prices have risen within the country. This surge in CPI could have various impacts on the economy, including potential changes in consumer behavior, inflation expectations, and monetary policy decisions. As Spain navigates through these economic shifts, analysts and policymakers will closely monitor the CPI trends to gauge the overall health of the economy and make informed decisions moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com