The Spanish economy showed resilience in the fourth quarter of 2023 as the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate reached 2%, exceeding the previous quarter's 1.8% increase. The latest data, updated on March 26, 2024, revealed a positive trend in Spain's economic performance, driven by various sectors contributing to overall growth. This year-over-year comparison showcases the country's progress compared to the same period in the previous year.Spain's GDP growth is a promising sign for the country's economic recovery, indicating stability and potential for further expansion in the upcoming quarters. The increase from 1.8% to 2% reflects the resilience and adaptability of the Spanish economy despite global economic challenges. With sustained growth and strategic policies, Spain aims to strengthen its position in the international market, fostering more opportunities for businesses and investors. Investors and analysts are closely monitoring these developments to gauge the future trajectory of Spain's economic landscape.