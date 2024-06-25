MADRID, June 25, 2024 — Spain’s economy has shown a modest yet noteworthy improvement in the first quarter of 2024, with the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) reaching a growth rate of 2.5% year-over-year, according to the latest data.This slight uptick follows a previous indicator of 2.4% growth, recorded during the same period in 2023. The recent data highlights a continued yet cautious upward trajectory for Spain’s economic performance, as the nation navigates through a global economic landscape marked by significant uncertainties.The updated figures reflect the nation’s resilience and its efforts in driving economic recovery, albeit the growth remains subtle. Economists are observing the situation closely, eager to see how these trends will affect the broader European economic context throughout the remainder of the year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com