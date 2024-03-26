The Spanish economy experienced a significant growth spurt in the fourth quarter of 2023, with the GDP reaching 0.6%. This marks a notable increase from the previous indicator, which stood at 0.3% in the same period. The data was updated on 26 March 2024, revealing the positive momentum in Spain’s economic performance.The comparison period used for this data is Quarter-over-Quarter, showing how the current quarter’s growth compares to the previous one. The surge in GDP indicates a promising trend for Spain’s economic recovery and resilience amidst global challenges. This growth could potentially signal opportunities for investors and businesses looking to capitalize on the country’s improving economic conditions.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com