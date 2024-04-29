In recent data released by Spain, the Spanish Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) for April 2024 showed a slight uptick, reaching 3.4%. This change marks a small increase from the previous month’s figure of 3.3% in March 2024. The data, updated on the 29th of April 2024, reflects a year-over-year comparison to the same period a year ago. The HICP is an important indicator of inflation in the country, capturing price movements affecting consumers.Spain continues to monitor inflation closely as slight fluctuations in HICP can impact various economic factors such as purchasing power, interest rates, and overall market stability. As the country navigates through economic changes, policymakers and market analysts will closely examine the HICP trends to make informed decisions and projections for the future.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com