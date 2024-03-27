The latest data on the Spanish Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) for March 2024 has been released, showing a significant increase compared to the previous month. In February 2024, the HICP stood at 2.9%, but by March 2024, it had risen to 3.2%. This data, which was updated on 27 March 2024, represents a year-over-year comparison, indicating a notable uptick in consumer prices in Spain.The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices is a key indicator of inflation that takes into account a standardized basket of goods and services across European Union countries. The rise in the HICP for Spain suggests that consumer prices have increased at a faster rate compared to the same period in the previous year. This development may have implications for monetary policy decisions and economic forecasts in the country, as policymakers assess the impact of inflation on the overall economy. The latest HICP figures highlight the ongoing challenges and dynamics in the Spanish economy amidst global economic fluctuations.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com