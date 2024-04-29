In April 2024, Spain’s Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) experienced a decrease, halting from the previous month’s 1.4% to 0.6%. This latest data was updated on 29 April 2024, marking a Month-over-Month comparison. The change indicates a shift in consumer prices within Spain for April compared to March 2024 when the index was at 1.4%.The Spanish HICP serves as a key indicator of inflation and the overall cost of living for consumers in the country. The decline in the index for April suggests a potential easing of inflationary pressures during that period. Analysts and policymakers will likely closely monitor this trend to assess its impact on the broader economic landscape and to make informed decisions moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com