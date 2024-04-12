According to the latest data released by Spain’s National Statistics Institute, the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) in Spain surged to 3.3% in March 2024. This marks a notable increase from the previous indicator of 2.9% recorded in March of the same year. The year-over-year comparison reveals a significant uptick in inflation, reflecting the ongoing global economic challenges and supply chain disruptions impacting consumer prices.The HICP is a key indicator used to measure inflation and price stability within the Eurozone countries. The recent uptick in Spain’s HICP underscores the mounting inflationary pressures facing the region’s economy. As central banks and policymakers keep a close eye on rising inflation rates, the data points to a complex economic landscape ahead, with implications for monetary policy decisions and consumer spending patterns. The updated figures provide valuable insights into the evolving economic conditions in Spain and highlight the need for continued monitoring of inflation dynamics in the months to come.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com