The latest data on Spain's Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) reveals that in March 2024, the indicator has soared to 1.4%, marking a significant increase from the previous figure of 0.4% recorded in March 2024. The data was updated on 12 April 2024, indicating a month-over-month comparison. The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices is a measure of inflation that assesses the average change in consumer prices over time for a basket of goods and services, providing insights into the cost of living for Spanish consumers. This uptick in the HICP highlights the evolving economic landscape in Spain and could have implications for monetary policy and consumer spending in the country.