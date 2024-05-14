In the latest economic update for Spain, the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) has shown a slight increase to 3.4% in April 2024. This marks a small uptick from the previous indicator of 3.3% recorded in April of the same year. The data was updated on 14th May 2024, providing insight into the year-over-year comparison and indicating a marginal rise in consumer prices.The HICP is an important measure of inflation that reflects the changes in prices of goods and services consumed by households. The slight uptick in April suggests a modest increase in inflation levels, which could have implications for economic policies and consumer spending in Spain. As the country continues to navigate through economic fluctuations, keeping a close eye on indicators like the HICP will be crucial in understanding the overall economic landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com