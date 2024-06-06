Spain has seen a notable reversal in its industrial production, which climbed to 0.8% in April 2024, up from a -1.3% decline in March. The latest data, updated on June 6, 2024, indicates a positive shift in the country’s manufacturing and production sectors.The March figure had shown a significant year-over-year contraction, signaling potential challenges within Spain’s industrial landscape. However, the April rebound suggests a recovery and return to growth, which is a promising development for the Spanish economy.This recovery comes as a surprise to many analysts who were concerned about continued negative trends. The year-over-year comparison highlights the volatility experienced in recent months but offers a glimmer of hope for more stable growth moving forward. The positive shift could encourage further investments and confidence in Spain’s industrial sector.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com