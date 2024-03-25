The latest data released on the Spanish Producer Price Index (PPI) indicates a significant decline, with the indicator dropping to -8.2% year-over-year in March 2024. This marks a stark contrast from the previous recorded figure of -3.8% in January 2024. The updated information, released on 25th March 2024, highlights a notable deterioration in producer prices within Spain over the past year. The Year-over-Year comparison underlines the economic challenges faced by the country, showcasing the extent of the decline in prices for goods and services compared to the same period in the previous year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com