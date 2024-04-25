The latest data on the Spanish Producer Price Index (PPI) reveals a significant decline of -8.2% on a year-over-year basis. The current indicator matches the previous figure, indicating a sustained level of negative growth in the country’s producer prices. The data, which was last updated on 25th April 2024, reflects the ongoing challenges faced by Spanish producers in maintaining profitability amidst economic headwinds.The Year-over-Year comparison highlights the continued impact on the Spanish economy, with the PPI indicating a persistent downward trend over the past year. This development underscores the need for effective strategies to address cost pressures and enhance competitiveness in the market. As Spain navigates through these economic conditions, stakeholders will be closely monitoring the PPI data for insights into the broader trends shaping the country’s industrial landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com