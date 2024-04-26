According to recent data released by the Spanish government, retail sales in Spain experienced a decline of 1.3% year-over-year in March 2024. The current indicator for March stood at 0.6%, down from the previous month’s indicator of 1.9% in February 2024. This decrease in retail sales indicates a slowdown in consumer spending compared to the same period last year.The data, updated on 26 April 2024, shows a noticeable shift in consumer behavior amidst economic uncertainties and changing market conditions. The year-over-year comparison reflects the challenges faced by the retail sector in Spain, highlighting the need for businesses to adapt to evolving consumer preferences and market dynamics in order to stimulate growth and recovery in the retail market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com