Retail sales in Spain showed a slight deceleration in May 2024, reflecting a minimal dip in consumer spending. According to the latest data released on June 27, 2024, the retail sales indicator for May stood at 0.2%, a subtle decline from the 0.3% recorded in April 2024.Analyzing the trend year-over-year, the May figures indicate a slower pace of growth compared to the previous month. While the retail sales in April also marked an annual growth, the recent numbers suggest a subdued consumer demand as the economic landscape remains uncertain.Economists are now closely monitoring whether this moderation in growth is a transient phase or indicative of a more prolonged trend which may impact broader economic forecasts. Observers anticipate that subsequent data releases will shed more light on the retail sector’s trajectory through the remainder of the year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com