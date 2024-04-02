In a promising turn of events, Spain has witnessed a significant decrease in unemployment numbers for the month of March 2024. According to recent data, the country experienced a decrease of 33.4 thousand in the number of unemployed individuals, marking a substantial improvement from the previous indicator of -7.5 thousand. This positive change comes as a welcome development amid ongoing efforts to strengthen the Spanish economy and support job creation initiatives. The latest figures, updated on 2nd April 2024, indicate a hopeful trend towards lower unemployment rates in Spain, offering a glimmer of optimism for the nation’s economic recovery.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com