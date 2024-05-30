SpartanNash Company (SPTN) has announced its first-quarter financial results, reporting a year-over-year increase in profit that surpassed Wall Street’s expectations.In the first quarter, the company’s net income reached $12.97 million, or $0.37 per share, compared to $11.34 million, or $0.32 per share, in the same period last year.When excluding special items, SpartanNash’s adjusted earnings amounted to $18.48 million, or $0.53 per share.Analysts, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters, had predicted average earnings of $0.51 per share, excluding special items.However, the company’s quarterly revenue experienced a 3.4% decline, falling to $2.81 billion from last year’s $2.91 billion.Key financial highlights for SpartanNash Company (GAAP) in Q1:- Net Income: $12.97 million, compared to $11.34 million last year.- Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.37, compared to $0.32 last year.- Revenue: $2.81 billion, down from $2.91 billion last year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com