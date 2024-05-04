The latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) regarding speculative net positions in corn futures has shown a notable improvement. As of May 3, 2024, the indicator previously reported at -160.2K has now shifted to -143.4K, indicating a reduction in bearish sentiment among market participants.The updated figures suggest that traders are becoming less pessimistic about the future price movements of corn, possibly due to factors such as improved demand forecasts or better supply outlooks. This shift in sentiment could have implications for the agricultural commodities market and may lead to increased trading activity as investors reassess their positions.Market analysts will be keeping a close eye on how these changing speculative positions in corn futures unfold in the coming weeks and what impact they may have on market dynamics and price trends.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com