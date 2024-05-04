According to the latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), speculative net positions on the British Pound (GBP) have continued to decline. The most recent data updated on 3rd May 2024 shows that the indicator has dropped to -29.0K, down from the previous figure of -26.2K.The decrease in speculative net positions suggests that traders and investors are increasingly bearish on the outlook for the GBP. This could be influenced by various factors such as economic indicators, political developments, or global market trends. Traders will be closely monitoring these positions for any signs of a potential shift in sentiment towards the British currency.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com