The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) released its latest data on speculative positions in the gold market, reporting an increase that has caught the attention of investors. According to the data, gold speculative net positions have risen to 236.6K as of May 31, 2024. This marks a notable growth from the previous indicator, which stood at 229.8K.The increase in gold speculative positions suggests a heightened interest from investors seeking safe-haven assets amid prevailing market uncertainties. The uptick comes at a critical time as global economic variables continue to fluctuate, compelling investors to seek stability in commodities such as gold.Market analysts are keenly observing these developments, interpreting the rise as a potential indicator of shifting investor sentiment. Whether this trend will continue remains to be seen, but for now, the increase to 236.6K signals a renewed confidence in gold’s capacity to serve as a protective asset in the face of financial volatility.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com