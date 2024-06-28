Japan’s speculative net positions continue to reflect an increasingly bearish stance among traders, according to the latest Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data. As of June 28, 2024, the speculative net positions for the Japanese yen (JPY) have declined to -173.9K, a significant drop from the previous figure of -147.8K.This shift suggests deepening negative sentiment toward the JPY in the futures market. The larger net short position implies that more traders are betting against the yen, potentially in anticipation of weaker economic conditions or unfavorable monetary policy changes.The increasing bearish sentiment could have broad implications for Japan’s economy, affecting everything from export competitiveness to inflationary pressures. As the market waits for more data and central bank signals, all eyes are on Japan’s financial policymakers to gauge their next steps in stabilizing the yen.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com