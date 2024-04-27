In the latest update from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), speculative net positions for the Mexican Peso (MXN) have decreased to 123.7K. This marks a decline from the previous figure of 127.7K. The data, which was last updated on 26th April 2024, indicates a shift in sentiment among traders and investors regarding the MXN.Speculative net positions reflect the difference between the number of long and short positions held by speculators in the futures market. A decrease in net positions suggests a more bearish outlook on the currency. It will be interesting to monitor how this change in sentiment towards the MXN may impact its performance in the near future, especially in light of ongoing economic developments both domestically and globally.Traders and analysts are likely to pay close attention to any further shifts in speculative net positions for the MXN, as it could provide insights into market sentiment and potential future trends for the Mexican Peso.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com