In a recent report by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), it has been revealed that speculative net positions for the S&P 500 in the United States have taken a sharp dive. The previous indicator, which stood at 43.1K, has now plummeted to -9.7K, indicating a significant shift in market sentiment.This data, updated as of 10 May 2024, suggests a notable decrease in bullish sentiment among speculators regarding the S&P 500. Such a drastic change in net positions could potentially signal increased market volatility and uncertainty ahead. Investors and traders alike will be closely monitoring these developments as they navigate the ever-changing landscape of the global financial markets.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com