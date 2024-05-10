According to the latest Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data, speculative net positions in the Brazilian Real have taken a sharp nosedive. The previous indicator, which previously stood at 0.3K, has now plummeted to -37.6K. This significant decrease suggests a bearish sentiment towards the Brazilian currency among speculators.The data, last updated on May 10, 2024, indicates a substantial shift in market sentiment towards the Brazilian Real. Traders and investors are closely monitoring these developments as they evaluate the potential impact on the country’s economy and currency stability. The steep decline in speculative net positions highlights the current uncertainties and challenges facing Brazil’s economic landscape, which may influence future trading strategies and investment decisions.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com