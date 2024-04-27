According to the latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), speculative net positions in the Brazilian Real (BRL) have shown a slight increase. The previous indicator stood at 0.9K before coming to a halt, while the most recent data reveals a rise to 1.0K. This uptick indicates a growing interest from market participants in the BRL. The data was last updated on 26 April 2024, providing insight into the current sentiment surrounding the Brazilian currency within the trading community.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com