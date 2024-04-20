The latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has revealed that speculative net positions in Aluminium futures in the United States have decreased to 1,000 contracts. This marks a significant drop from the previous indicator, which had reached 2,600 contracts. The most recent update was made on 19th April 2024, and no specific dates were provided for when the previous event occurred or when the current indicator was recorded.The decrease in speculative net positions could signal a shift in market sentiment towards Aluminium futures, with investors potentially becoming less bullish on the commodity. Traders and analysts will be closely monitoring future data releases to assess whether this trend continues or if there are any significant changes in market dynamics. As global economic conditions and geopolitical factors continue to impact commodity markets, developments in Aluminium futures will be closely watched by market participants for potential trading opportunities and risk management strategies.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com