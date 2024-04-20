According to the latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), speculators have increased their net positions in the Nasdaq 100. The report indicates that the speculative net positions have risen to 8.5K from the previous figure of 7.5K.This data, last updated on April 19, 2024, suggests growing optimism among speculators regarding the future performance of the Nasdaq 100 index. An increase in speculative net positions can indicate a belief that prices will rise in the future, reflecting a bullish sentiment in the market.Investors and market participants often monitor these reports to gauge market sentiment and potential price movements. The rise in speculative net positions in the Nasdaq 100 may point to increasing confidence in the index’s outlook among speculators.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com