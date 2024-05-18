The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) released its latest report on May 17, 2024, revealing a further decline in speculative net positions in soybeans. According to the data, net positions have fallen from -60.0K to -66.0K. This significant drop continues to reflect bearish sentiment among speculative traders in the soybean market.The downward trend suggests increasing caution or pessimism about soybean futures, potentially driven by various market factors such as global supply chain concerns, weather predictions affecting crop yields, or international trade tensions. The ongoing decrease is noteworthy as it indicates a stronger inclination towards selling pressures within the market.Market participants and analysts will be closely watching future updates to gauge the broader implications for the agricultural sector and related financial markets. With speculative positions deepening in negative territory, it remains to be seen how policymakers and stakeholders will respond to bolster confidence and stabilize the soybean market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com