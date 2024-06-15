The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has released its latest data on speculative net positions in the Swiss Franc (CHF). As of June 14, 2024, the indicator has shown an improvement, moving from a previous position of -45.8K to -42.9K.This 2.9K upward shift indicates a softening in net short positions on the Swiss Franc. Analysts in the FX market are closely observing these developments, as changes in speculative net positions can often signal shifts in investor sentiment and potential movements in currency value.The updated data provides market participants with fresh insights into currency speculations and could influence future trading strategies involving the Swiss Franc. The CFTC’s reports remain a critical barometer for understanding market dynamics and trader positioning in the foreign exchange markets.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com