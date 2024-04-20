According to the latest data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), speculative net positions in the Swiss Franc have reached -36.2K. This indicates a decrease from the previous recorded indicator of -31.8K. The most recent update on this data was on 19th April 2024.Speculative net positions provide valuable insights into market sentiment and the overall outlook for a particular currency. A decline in net positions suggests a more bearish sentiment towards the Swiss Franc among speculative traders. This shift in positioning could influence future trading patterns and potentially impact the value of the Swiss Franc in the foreign exchange markets.Investors and market analysts will be closely monitoring these developments to gauge the potential implications for the Swiss Franc and the broader economic landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com