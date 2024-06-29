The financial landscape for natural gas in the United States shows signs of improvement, according to the latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). As of June 28, 2024, the speculative net positions in natural gas stood at -89.3K, a notable improvement compared to the previous reading of -104.1K.The shift in speculative net positions indicates a growing bullish sentiment among traders and investors, potentially hinting at a future upswing in natural gas prices. The data, which had previously shown deeper negative positioning, suggests that market participants are now less pessimistic about the natural gas market’s prospects.Market analysts will be keenly observing how this adjustment in speculative positions influences actual market prices, supply and demand dynamics, and broader economic conditions. As natural gas remains a critical energy commodity in the U.S., shifts in its speculative sentiment often ripple through various sectors, impacting everything from manufacturing costs to household energy bills.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com