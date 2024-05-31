The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has released its latest data, revealing a further decline in speculative net positions for wheat. As of May 31, 2024, the net positions have decreased to -14.4K, a downturn from the previous indicator which had settled at -12.5K.This negative shift indicates increased bearish sentiment among traders concerning wheat futures. The gap between the previous and current speculative net positions reflects growing concerns over various market fundamentals, including potential yield impacts, fluctuating export demands, and broader economic conditions.Market analysts are monitoring these developments closely, as sustained negative speculative positions could have broader implications for wheat prices and agricultural economics in the United States. This downward trend also aligns with broader market uncertainties, potentially heralding increased volatility in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com