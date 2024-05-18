The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) released new data on May 17, 2024, showing a significant improvement in speculative net positions in wheat. The current indicator for wheat futures reached -5.4K, a marked recovery from the previous week’s figure of -17.8K.This notable change suggests that traders are becoming more bullish on wheat futures. The nearly 12.4K shift in net positions underscores growing confidence in the wheat market, potentially driven by favorable weather conditions, geopolitical stability, or changes in domestic supply and demand.Market analysts will be closely monitoring this trend to determine if it signals a long-term shift in market sentiment or a short-term adjustment. Either way, the latest data from the CFTC indicates a positive momentum for wheat futures trading.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com